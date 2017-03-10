7 Quotes That Show Donald Trump Hates Women

By Amanda Prestigiacomo….

On Tuesday, in the midst of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump nearly sweeping all available states, the real estate mogul deemed it necessary to continuously attack Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Trump’s always-volatile and unpredictable Twitter feed was rife with re-tweeted insults about the “unwatchable host” whom he sweetly referred to as “Crazy Megyn.” Sadly, this is par for the “Trump Golf” course for the frontrunner.

Here are seven quotes from Mr. Trump throughout the years that indicate that the frontrunner doesn’t like women very much:

1. “You know, it doesn’t really matter what they write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.”

Our future president, who leads with Evangelicals, once said this sexist remark during an interview with Esquire in 1991. The real estate mogul explained that any heat from the media was outweighed by a “young and beautiful piece of ass.”

2. “You have to treat [women] like shit.”

According to a source at New York Magazine, Trump told a friend that you have to “treat [women] like shit,” seemingly to get what you want out of them. Charming fellow.

3. “Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?”

In September, Trump took aim at Republican opponent Carly Fiorina for “that face.”

“Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?” Trump blustered.

4.“If I told the real stories of my experiences with women, often seemingly very happily married and important women, this book would be a guaranteed best-seller”

In the real estate mogul’s book, Trump: the Art of the Comeback, Trump disgracefully bragged about sleeping with “happily married” women, as evidenced by the quote above.

In this same book, Trump boasted about another a married woman: “[She] started petting me in all different ways. I looked at her and asked, ‘Is everything all right?’ I didn’t want to make a scene in a ballroom full of five hundred VIPs. The amazing part about her was who she was – one of the biggest of the big. She then asked me to dance, and I accepted. While we were dancing she became very aggressive, and I said, ‘Look, we have a problem. Your husband is sitting at the table, and so is my wife.’ ‘Donald,’ she said, ‘I don’t care. I just don’t care. I have to have you and I have to have you now.’ I told her that I’d call her, but that she had to stop the behavior immediately….This is not infrequent, it happens all the time.”

5.“Blood coming out of her wherever”

After Megyn Kelly took Trump to task during the first Republican presidential debate regarding his past sexist comments towards women, Trump fired back. Ironically, he “fired back” in the exact same manner that Kelly was calling him out for. The frontrunner implied that Kelly must have been menstruating for her to ask such “unfair” questions.

Talking to CNN host Don Lemon, Trump lamented Kelly’s “treatment” of him by attacking her: “Certainly, I don’t have a lot of respect for Megyn Kelly. She’s a lightweight and y’know, she came out there reading her little script and trying to be tough and be sharp. And when you meet her you realize she’s not very tough and she’s not very sharp… She gets out there and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions, and you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her … wherever.”

6. “A woman who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a 10.”

Speaking of actress Nicollette Sheridan, Trump told Howard Stern back in 2005 that women, whom he apparently grades on a numeric scale based on their appearance, will have a hard time earning a “10” grade if they are “very flat-chested.”

7. “Nice tits, no brains.”

According to Buzzfeed, Mr. Trump said that his ex-wife, Marla Maples, whom he has a child with, has “nice tits” but “no brains.”