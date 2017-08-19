Alpha Kanu’s Ill-Gotten Wealth On Protected Land.

An Observer’s View….

Alpha Kanu wants to be president of Sierra Leone, but violated the laws of Sierra Leone by building a one million United States dollar home, from ill-gotten wealth, on protected land, the very same area that suffered from the recent mudslide, a mudslide that killed hundreds of Sierra Leoneans, as a consequence of deforestation and eventual flooding.

In effect, Alpha Kanu, who should know better, given his so-called masters degree in geology, contributed to the deforestation of the area and the resultant mudslide that killed hundreds of Sierra Leoneans.

Can such a man even be trusted to be “a village headman “, let alone the president of Sierra Leone?

Coming event always cast its shadow, Alpha Kanu is not a presidential material, and the Apc will be committing political suicide if Alpha Kanu is made the presidential flagbearer of the Apc.

Apc, don’t say i did not sound the alarm!!!