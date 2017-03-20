Another STORY Behind The 709 Carat Diamond.

By Alusine A. Sesay….

There is a “problem” in relation to the ownership of the said diamond.

In this audio, Dr. Tam Mbayoh explains how the said diamond was found by one Mamadi and not pastor Momoh. He said Mamadi is a local driver currently living in Freetown with all the original documents of the diamond.

Also, the said diamond’s carat is over 1000 carat and even its size has been reduced by a group of people.– allegedly.

He suspects that the reason why this diamond was handed over to the president is when “these people” realized that they could not smuggle or sell such a huge diamond without the proper Kimberley documents and registration.

Well some of us are aware that the Diamond Kimberley Process came into effect around 17 years ago to stem the flow of rough diamonds used by rebel movements in Africa to finance wars, terror against legitimate governments, etc.,etc.

Therefore, this Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) imposed extensive requirements on its diamond-producing member states (of which Sierra Leone is a member) to enable them to certify shipments of rough

diamonds as ‘conflict-free’.

So with a certificate of provenance, it is therefore very possible in 95 percent of cases nowadays to trace the origin of every single rough diamond.

But the lack of such proper certification and documentation prompted “these guys” to hand-over the diamond to the president of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma.

Here are some questions though:

1-Who owns the diamond,?

2-When was it dug out of the ground?

3-Where is this location by the way?

4-How many carats?

5-Is this the original diamond?

6-If no, then what happened to the original one?

7-Did someone actually try to split the diamond for criminal purposes.?

8-How many people are currently involved in this diamond-saga and what are their specific roles.? etc etc etc.

(You be the judge)…..