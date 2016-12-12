APC In-Fighting: JFK And Petito Clash.

ph Fitzgerald Kamara (JFK) of parading a misleading article titled: “JFK REIGNS SUPREME OVER HOST AMBASSADOR.”They claimed it is the second time in two months that Camp JFK has been targeting their man of choice, the Sierra Leone Ambassador to China Alimamy Petito Koroma.They further said JFK has been attacking Petito Koroma because the latter is holistic and an organic man to watch, and that he (JFK) wants to use cheap political propaganda to go to State House.

Their allegations are that JFK is just a year old in the APC party and that he was a supporter of the APC and so wants the APC continue with the usual SLPP gimmick of attacking people wrongly and unnecessarily.







“JFK is going around saying that he has been anointed by President Koroma to succeed him during a family meeting in Makeni,” they said.

“Any further attack on Pepito will open a Pandora’s box JFK will forever live to regret.”

Earlier, supporters of JFK have been seen sharing an article of how he had outshone Pepito in China during President Koroma’s recent visit there.







Both Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and Ambassador Alimamy Petito Kamara are reportedly secretly campaigning to succeed President Koroma as President of Sierra Leone in 2018.

