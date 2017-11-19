APC & NGC In Wonderlad.

By Joe Genda….

The APC party is in wonderland, and can not even remember its own ONE PARTY RULE history under President Momoh, who introduced the ‘Ekutay’ and perpetuated political violence in Sierra Leone.

Saio Sesay, presumably a Limba by tribe, and one of the beneficiaries of the APC ‘EKUTAY’ is concocting history, and telling Sierra Leoneans that they are stupid and sheepish. In his naïveté, he tells Sierra Leoneans that President Momoh was a Democrat, who introduced the democratic process by drafting the 1991 multi-party constitution. Saio, like Gustave Deveanoux, who wrote the book on the APC rule in Sierra Leone, is treating us the populace, as if we are their greatest fools who can swallow hook line and sinker, their unimaginable lies.







As far as I know, it was the resolve of the people, to sign petitions against the Momoh administration, through the Newspaper called “ The New Shaft”, requesting the end of the one party rule in Sierra Leone. Thousands of petitioners signed the request every week to gather the momentum, to influence Momoh to change his mind on the one party rule he was practising. But Momoh kept dragging his feet on the issue, until he was overthrown by the NPRC. It is therefore not true that President Momoh drafted the 1991 multi-party constitution. Saio’s assertion that ‘Momoh was democratic’ is a figment of his imagination. If Momoh was democratic, as Saio has suggested, he would not have accepted the unelected presidency, as a military officer who had no business to do with politics. If he was a democrat, he would not have unlawfully killed Francis Minah, his Vice President for fear that he might ask for his fair share. According to the political manoeuvre of the late Siaka Stevens, Francis Minah was his first choice to succeed him. Siaka Stevens approached Minah and asked him to prepare himself for the mantle of president in Sierra Leone. While Minah was nurturing the idea, Siaka Stevens changed his mind, and told Minah that the political instability in the country would not favour his appointment at once. He suggested to Minah that it was prudent to allow Momoh to take over the mantle of leadership for one year, and then hand it over to him. Siaka conjectured that if Minah takes over the leadership, he may not enjoy it because the APC government was unstable. Siaka Stevens mooted to Minah that the military might stage a coup, and overthrow Minah. Siaka argued that S I Koroma badly wanted the presidency, and would stop at nothing to grab it, if proper measure are not implemented to eschew him.







So the fear of S I Koroma, and the military take over, urged Siaka Stevens to summon Minah and Momoh to a peace talk, to seal the deal. It was on this basis that S I Koroma was asked to nominate Momoh for the presidency, and for his nomination to be seconded by Minah.

It is therefore a fallacy for anyone to suggest that Momoh was a democrat, when he was leading a one party government. You will notice that Momoh trumped up a coup, arrested Minah and others, charged them to the fake court, run by fake judges, and sentenced to death within the first year of his rule. The death of Minah was to abrogate the deal between him and Momoh, so that the concept of ‘EKUTAY’ can survive in Sierra Leone.

Saio and the readers can now see that the person who ushered in democracy to Sierra Leone is the Rtd Brig Julius Maada Bio.

He initiated the peace process and pursued it to its logical conclusion. That peace is what we the democrats are enjoying today. I know that the APC is not happy because Maada Bio and his retinue, overthrew the one party government which was the Limba main stay in the country that gave communist scholarships that punctuated the country with a large number of degree holders. Unfortunately, some of them who got the scholarships terminated at form three in some mushroom schools. These mass degree holders were in some way responsible for the so called voucher gate in the country. When the massive degree holders returned to the country, they demanded administrative jobs. Because they were APC operatives, they were hiven preference of employment in key departments where they ushered in incompetence, unskilled knowledge, midiocracy and poor delivery of service.







I agree there are good and knowledgeable communist trained personnel in Sierra Leone who were, and are still, benefitting from the one party APC communist rule. But most of these personnel come from areas in the country, where the APC can not offer them appropriate jobs in their acquired fields of study because they are not members of the ‘EKUTAY’, and do not come from Bombali. I can guess that Saio Sesay, the author of the article, comes from Bombali.

I am sure Saio Sesay is lying on Strasser. I do not believe that Strasser will attribute the arrival of democracy in SierraLeone to president Momoh.

If it is true that Strasser said that, why did he kill Bambay Kamara, who was the architect of ‘EKUTAY’ Do you know that Bombay Kamara killed Francis Minah?

It is sad that APC, the greatest tribalist party in the world is accusing the SLPP, the inclusive party, of tribalism, merely to galvanise northern and western votes based on tribal and regional sentiments. Since APC came to power, it has killed education in the country, so that the poor people’s children can remain in utter darkness, with no opportunity to challenge their children and the ‘ EKUTAY’ members in political battles.

What APC does to always captivate the votes of the north is to promise the children of poor people that they will take them overseas. When they win, they transport a lot of young girls to Kuwait where they leave them to suffer in bandage without any help to protect their fundamental human rights. I can assure you that the SLPP under Julius Maada Bio will not allow its citizens to be enslaved in another country without his intervention to ease their suffering. Vote Maada Bio for sanity, good governance, law and order and sanity.





Let it be said that civilianised military leadership is the only answer to corruption, poor governance, nepotism, ethnicity, regionalism and dictatorship in Africa. Look at Nigeria, Gambia, Sudan, Ghana etc. etc.

Sometimes it is in the interest of the opponent to lie, to capture votes. But those lies can boomerang.

Strasser will not say that Maada Bio overthrew him for personal reason, when he knows fully well that he, Strasser, wanted NPRC to stay in power until he reached the constitutional age of forty years. We all know that Julius Maada Bio staged the palace coup to save Sierra Leone from anarchy and not for his personal interest.

The suggestion by some anti Maada pundits that he was forced to hand over power by the international community is rubbish. Maada would have stayed in power with the support of the military and police without much ado if he had wanted to do so. But the democratic instinct of Maada Bio to bring peace and stability to his mother land urged him to hand over power to the civilians within three months, even though most of his ministers wanted him to continue hang on power.







Could EBK had handed power if he was in the place of Julius Maada Bio?

My answer is a fat no. Right now as I write this piece, EBK is bent on holding power at the exclusion of every one. His selection of Samura Kamara is to usher in a one party form of government, like Russia, where he will sideline Samura Kamara and Chericoco later,and rule the country. EBK’s dictatorial ambition is not hidden. At Makeni, he clearly demonstrated it by electing NAC and the flag bearer and his running mate, single handedly.

The next move of EBK is to use the so called SLBS/SLBC, the organ of the APC to ferment trouble in the country. His intention is to silence the SLPP by intimidation and brute force, using Munu and the APC police, to urge him to declare a state of emergency that will keep him in power for a while until he is able to sort out his dictatorial mess. I wish Munu can remember Bombay’s fate and behave.

NGC and his rhetorics for change is a hilarious. KKY is very interesting. Here is a man whose father was overthrown from chieftaincy, and his chattels were either burnt or unfinished. KKY has worked in the the UN for over twenty years. He acquired a lot of money from that job. But he was unable to support his father’s party, or even refurbish or complete whatever his father left unfinished.







Those houses in Samu Chiefdom are still standing there derelict or unrefurbished. A man that can not build his father’s unfinished houses in his home town, can not fix Sierra Leone. Do not elect him. He has no change to bring to the country. How is it possible for him to help the country when he can not help himself. KKY can not build his father’s house in Samu, can he build Sierra Leone.

Why are Sierra Leoneans so gullible? Are you supporting KKY to spite Maada Bio? You Mendes that hate Maada Bio to the core, has it ever dawn on you that you should not demonstrate hatred for him, as your kinsman. Maada Bio is your brother, your school mate and your kith and kin from the Mende land. You need to to vote for him PAOPA. No EKUTAY member of the APC will exercise such hatred against another ekute. Hence all important ministerial appointments and important parastatals are made to the ekute members and their allies.







F B C and Njala colleges in Freetown and Taiama have been abandoned in favour of Makeni University. Why?

Because the APC wants Sierra Leoneans to know that EKUTAY owns everything in the country and should have the best. Mohamed Bangura, the information Minister has told the country, on 98.4 that APC will rule for 50 years. He emphasised that they have just done 8 years out of the 50 years.

The Mendes, the Creoles and the themnes, who do not belong to EKUTAY, will have to wait for 42 years before the APC can consider their development in Sierra Leone. I am therefore calling on all those who are not EKUTAY members to join forces with the SLPP and Maada Bio to form the government in 2018, so that they can have chances to develop their regions and colleges that were the anthems of Sierra Leone. F B C has become a deserted village through the neglect of the APC.







Vote Maada Bio to make Sierra Leone and the colleges better. Reject KKY the dreamer who can not build his father’s houses but has promised to build Sierra Leone. He is a Donald Trump, who hoodwinked the factory areas in the USA, to vote form him on the basis of lies that he will reinstate the factories and provide jobs.

KKY is a liar. He has no political base. KKY depends on Bo, where he believes that the Mendes will sell out their brother to him. Will the Mendes ever learn from what Siaka stevens did to Mende land? I hope so. If you learned anything, then Vote Maada Bio for development and sustained growth in the country.

Foday Sankoh’s relation ship with Bio’s sister is a blessing in disguise. It was Maada Bio alone who had the tenacity to locate him so that peace talks can start. We all know that Foday Sankoh was an illusion to the country and the outside world. If Maada Bio had not sought him out, at the time he did, Sierra Leone would have been at war till now. Please give Maada Bio the credit for making you and I alive to day and enjoying political power in Sierra Leone. You who are in the diaspora should be grateful to Bio for giving you dignity where you are, and linking you with your relations, whom you thought were dead. Stop the tribalistic lies on Maada Bio and give him praise for giving you jobs and stability. The peace which Maada brought to Sierra Leone gave you respect and dignity. Turn away from the old and stale lies on him and honour Maada Bio’s effort to give you quality life in Sierra Leone, without which, you would have been doomed.APC and NGC are in wonderland by Joe Genda

