Breaking News: Hajjgate Officials Sacked.

Messrs Nuru Deen Sankoh, Alhaji Mohamed Bah and Sheka Kamara alias Shekito are, with immediate effect, sacked by President Ernest Bai Koroma from the ruling APC government for their dubious and corrupt activities in selling over 60% of the 2017 Hajj Scholarships to non-Sierra Leoneans.

Although the Hajj Committee is headed by the Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh and the Minister of Mineral Resources, Minkailu Mansaray, the President has executed a positively executive action in the sacking of the corrupt officials.

Many observers are greatly looking forward to seeing the President deal with his Vice-President, Victor Foh and the Mineral Resources’ Minister, Minkailu Mansaray. The President’s failure to sack Messrs Foh and Mansaray will not yield much respect for the Head of State as a honest anti-corruption statesman.

The sacked officials will also be brought to JUSTICE by the ACC.