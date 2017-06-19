Cameroon, The Best of Africa.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div class=”video-nojsmessage”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;fifa.noJSVideoMessage&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; This summer in Russia will be Cameroon’s third time competing at the Confederations Cup. Other African powerhouses Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa have all made two appearances, while Côte d’Ivoire and Tunisia have both represented their continent once at the Tournament of Champions.

The Indomitable Lions have also achieved the best result of an African nation at the competition. While in 2001 they failed to make it out of the group stage, two years later they not only topped their group but also made it all the way to the final, where they narrowly lost to France after Thierry Henry scored in extra time.

Joining Cameroon in Group B at the Confederations Cup 2017 in Russia are Chile, Australia and Germany.