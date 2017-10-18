Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah aka CHERICOCO’s Profile

By Mohamed S Bangura….

Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah, Sierra Leone’s youngest Deputy Speaker Of The House Of Parliament, was born on Saturday April 29, 1972 in Brookfields,Freetown to a Fullah family. He is Barrister/Solicitor, politician and a philanthropist. He attended the Saint Edward’s Secondary School, King Tom, Freetown. He then further his studies at Fourah Bay College (FBC) and obtained an LLB with Honours.







Chericoco, as he is fondly called, came in to the limelight after the 2007 Elections representing Constituency 110 where he got the highest number of votes in the Western Area.

He started manifesting his good leadership character at Fouray Bay College, when he was as a member of the Auradicals Club by demonstrating his leadership character as a member of the Fraternity and also in the Students’ Union Politics.







One strong reality about Hon. Chernor Maju Bah is that he is loved and cherished by his people in Constituency 101 and beyond. The reason for his soaring image is the fact that he is destined as a natural mixture of people, drawing inspiration from both the elites and the grass-roots. No doubt that he spearheads the ruling government’s agenda for change as the prime-mover of people and things. That also portrays his philanthropic course, his profession as a lawyer and leadership traits as Member of Parliament. All in all, he has a living legacy to write home about as an architect of progress in his dispensations as a politician in Sierra Leone.







Thus the name Chernor M. Bah provides a magic wand also in parliamentary circles. As a Member of Parliament representing the All People’s Congress in Constituency 110 in Brookfields, the legal luminary to all intents and purposes, is one such Member of Parliament who has done a great deal in the democratic dispensation of the country as well as putting the constituency he represents to the height of development.

Residents of Brookfields, besides political patronage, can attest to the fact that Hon. Chernor Bah does not pay loud lip-service to his role as a Parliamentarian. His good works and deeds speak for themselves.







Since voted in as a Parliamentarian, he has played an active role as Chairman of the Legislative and Mines and Minerals Committees in Parliament, a role he has always distinguished himself in fulfillment of President Koroma’s Agenda for Change. However, this pertinent parliamentary role has not pre-occupied his other political attributes to the sustainable development of the country. His humanitarian gesture knows no boundary: that within his own financial reach, he has been awarding scholarships to the needy in society and paying college fees for students and also providing jobs for the less-privileged. There is also more to it than meets the eye as he contributes to building bridges and water wells in his constituency, a feat he has achieved over the years amid hard work, commitment and dedication to duty as a Member of Parliament. Some of his sterling efforts to his constituency were the commissioning of three water dams within the vicinity of Yazebeck, at the back of Hill Station.







Besides the strings of humanitarian contributions, Hon. Chernor Bah has always been at the helm of affairs, serving in an esteemed capacity as Chairman of All Walks of Life (AWOL). He was in the thick of things on the heels of the 2011 Awards to twenty-six categories: comprising academic institutions, parliamentarians, media houses, parastatals, ministries, medical and legal practitioners, military and police officers of the year.







In 2012 he won his party symbol unopposed and was rewarded by voters for his hard work by voting for him as Member of Parliament and was also nominated and appointed unopposed as the youngest ever Deputy Speaker of House of Parliament in history of Sierra Leone.

He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Mineral Resources. He has also served as chairman for the legislative committee, the most important in the legislative arrangement.







Chernor Maju Bah, Acting President for Fullah for Peace and Development promised to work with the youth and the Fullah chief to promote peace, unity and development in the country. As acting President, he said he will embark on developmental projects to raise funds that would promote the Fullah community and the country at large. He added that he will ensure that all Fullah youth organizations in the country work under one umbrella to move development in Sierra Leone.







He is a respected Lawyer and Politician that have transformed the lives of many children, youth’s adults and the aged in mostly deprived communities due to his generosity and convincing charisma for leadership. Hon. Bah associated himself with all members of Parliaments irrespective of their political ideologies. Hon Chericoco is believed to be a potential leader in time to come going through mentorship within the All Peoples Congress Party.