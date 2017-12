Controversial Tamba Opel Sam-Sumana Named Deputy Gender & Social Welfare Minister.

GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE PRESS RELEASE

THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS HEREBY INFORMED THAT DR. SAMURA KAMARA IS STEPPING ASIDE FROM HIS POSITION AS MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION SO THAT HE WILL BECOME FULLY ENGAGED IN HIS PRESIDENTIAL BID IN THE FORTHCOMING 2018 NATIONAL ELECTIONS. IT HAS THEREFORE PLEASED HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT DR. ERNEST BAI KOROMA TO ANNOUNCE THE FOLLOWING MINISTERIAL AND OTHER APPOINTMENTS, SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF PARLIAMENT WHERE NECESSARY:

MINISTERS

DR. KAIFALA MARAH – MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

MAJ (RTD) ALFRED PALO CONTEH – MINISTER OF DEFENCE

MAJ (RTD) ISMAEL SENGU KOROMA – MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

ALHAJI AMB. DR. ALPHA KANU – MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS

MINISTERS OF STATE

MR. ERIC DURA SESAY – MINISTER OF STATE, OFFICE OF THE VICE-PRESIDENT

MR. MOMOH VANDI – MINISTER OF STATE II, MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

DEPUTY MINISTERS

MR. BRIMA BANGURA – DEPUTY MINISTER OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

CAPT (RTD) ABDUL RAHMAN KAMARA – DEPUTY MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

MR. TAMBA OPEL SAM SUMANA – DEPUTY MINISTER OF SOCIAL WELFARE, GENDER AND CHILDREN’S AFFAIRS

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

AMB. ALIMAMY P. KOROMA – SPECIAL ADVISER AND AMBASSADOR-AT-LARGE

DR. JOSEPH SAM SESAY – SPECIAL ADVISER AND CO-ORDINATOR SIERRA LEONE INTERNATIONAL BENCHMARKS SYSTEM

MR. MOHAMED BANGURA – SPECIAL ADVISER

END

STATE HOUSE

FREETOWN 4TH DECEMBER, 2017