Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Ballon d’Or 2016.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for a fourth time.

Ronaldo, 31, helped Real Madrid win last season’s Champions League and scored three goals as Portugal won Euro 2016.

It adds to the titles he won in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

“I never thought in my mind that I would win the Golden Ball four times. I am pleased. I feel so proud and happy,” said Ronaldo.

“I have the opportunity to thank all of my team-mates, the national team, Real Madrid, all of the people and players who helped me to win this individual award.”







Ronaldo is now one behind Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who received the honour in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

The former Manchester United forward has scored 19 goals in 20 games for club and country this term, to add to the 54 he got last season.

Ballon d’Or winners 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo 2009: Lionel Messi 2015: Lionel Messi 2008: Cristiano Ronaldo 2014: Cristiano Ronaldo 2007: Kaka 2013: Cristiano Ronaldo 2006: Fabio Cannavaro 2012: Lionel Messi 2005: Ronaldinho 2011: Lionel Messi 2004: Andriy Shevchenko 2010: Lionel Messi 2003: Pavel Nedved

Ronaldo’s Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale finished sixth in the vote, while Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy – the only Englishman included on the 30-player shortlist – was eighth.

The Ballon d’Or is voted for by 173 journalists from around the world.







It has been awarded by France Football every year since 1956, but for the past six years it became the Fifa Ballon d’Or in association with world football’s governing body and was awarded to the world’s best player.

However, Fifa ended its association with the award in September.

Fifa will hand out its own prize for the world’s best men’s player, along with the best women’s player and team of the year, at the Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on 9 January.

Ronaldo’s 2016 in numbers

Ronaldo has said that 2016 has been his best year

42 games, 38 goals, 14 assists



Third best minutes-per-goal rate – 83.68 – of anyone scoring a minimum of 10 goals across Europe’s top five leagues during 2016, behind Luis Suarez (82.57) and Falcao (59.6)