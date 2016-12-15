Donnald Trump’s Dubious Russian Connections Unearthed.

By Zarina Zabrisky……
Left: Flynn and Donald Trump at Trump International Penncylvania Hotel, NW, September 2016. Getty Images. Right:Flynn, center left, sits next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at an event last year to mark the Kremlin-controlled RT television network’s 10th anniversary. (Michael Klimentyev/Sputnik via Associated Press@Washington Post)
1. MILITARY ADVISER
Trump’s military adviser works for the RT (Russia Today), Kremlin’s multi-billion propaganda network.
In 2015,
Michael T. Flynn, one of Trump’s vice presidential candidates, was seated next to the running mate Russian president a gala dinner in Vladimir Putin in honor of RT. Before the event, Flynn gave a paid talk on world affairs to a group. Moscow
2. FORMER CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN
Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a Russian oligarch, a Putin’s ally, started an investment fund in Cayman Islands in 2007. The deal failed and Deripaska who committed to invest $100 million filed a legal action in 2014. Oleg Deripaska
Left: Putin and Deripaska. Right: Trump and Manafort.
He was introduced to Yanukovich by
Rinat Akhmetov ,
a Ukrainian oligarch. An official
Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs
report titled the “Overview of the Most Dangerous Organized Crime Structures in Ukraine” identified Akhmetov as a leader of an organized crime syndicate. He has allegedly financed the Russian separatists in South-Eastern Ukraine.
Left: Yanukovich and Putin. Center: Yanukovich and Akhmetov. Right: Akhmetov and Manafort.
Manafort stepped down from his post in the Trump campaign in August 2016 after questions were raised about large payments he allegedly received from pro-Russian entities.
Left, center: Yanukovich and Putin. Right: Trump and Manafort.
3. FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER
Carter Page , one of Trump’s foreign policy advisers, has investments in the Russian government owned gas company . He worked in Moscow for Merrill Lynch in 2004–2007. A partner in his New York-based investment fund is a former Gazprom executive Sergei Yatsenko. The fund specialty is oil and gas deals in Russia and other Central Asian countries. Gazprom
In July 2016 Page gave at a college in Moscow and met with a graduation speech , Igor Sechin , an oil company owned by the Russian government. a close ally of Putin and the executive chairman of Rosneft
joined Bayrock Group LLC , a real estate firm with the office in Trump Tower, and played a major role throughout the process of the building’s construction. Felix Sater , opening facial wounds that required 110 stitches. After going to prison, he admitted taking part in a $40 million securities fraud that involved several members of New York Mafia families. Sater was convicted of attacking a man in a Manhattan bar with a broken margarita glass in 1991 He pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering in the Wall Street case in 1998 as part of an agreement with US prosecutors to serve as a confidential informant in investigations involving organised crime and national security. Around 2010, Sater went to work for Trump directly, carrying a Trump Organization business card that described him as a
“senior adviser to Donald Trump.
Left: Tevfik Arif, Ivanka Trump, Trump. Right: Arif and Trump.
Tevfik Arif, Bayrock Group founder and Sater’s boss, was arrested in Turkey in 2010 on suspicion of running a high-priced prostitution ring. Bayrock is now investigated on the subject of the unexplained cash infusions from Russia and Kazakhstan and receiving financing from a firm used by Russians “ in favor with” Putin . Trump and Bayrock partnered with the Sapir Organization, led by the now-deceased Tamir Sapir and his son Alex.
Left: Trump, and Tamir and Alex Sapir. Right: Felix Sater and Alex Sapir.
Left: Trump and Tamir and Alex Sapirs. Center: The Trumps and Alex Sapir. Right: The Trumps and Alex Sapir.
Alex Sapir and his business partner and brother-in-law
Rotem Rosen accompanied Trump on his visit to Moscow in 2013. Together, they met with Aras Agalarov, an Azeri-born, Moscow-based oligarch and another . Putin’s ally
Rotem Rosen of Soviet-born Israeli billionaire is the right hand man Lev Leviev, an oligarch with longstanding ties to Putin who calls the Russian president a . “true friend
Left: center, seated, Tamir Sapir, standing, Lev Leviev. Center: Lev Leviev and Putin. Right: Lev Leviev and Donald Trump
Aras Agalarov and Putin. Right: Trump and Aras and Emir Agalarov in Moscow.