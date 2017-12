Dr Richard Moigbe Is New Inspector-General Of Police.

By Pormasu TAKORFAI……..

The former Deputy Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police Force, Dr Richard Moigbe has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police. The professional policeman is being appointed with several security officials in Ernest Bai Koroma’s new security reshuffle in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Dr Moigbe replaces his former boss, IG Francis Munu who has been appointed as Sierra leone’s Ambassador to Liberia.

who in turn is replacing his former boss, Ex-IGP Brima Aicha Kamara who is currently the Ambassador in Liberia.

It has been greatly observed that former Inspector Generals of the Sierra Leone Police Force, when relieved of their duties in the Police Force, are always being compensated to start fresh careers as diplomats in the Republic of Liberia.

Here is the Press Release with details of the newly-appointed posts:-











GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE PRESS RELEASE….

THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS HEREBY INFORMED THAT IT HAS PLEASED HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT DR. ERNEST BAI KOROMA TO ANNOUNCE THE FOLLOWING APPOINTMENTS, SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF PARLIAMENT WHERE NECESSARY:

MAJOR-GENERAL BRIMA SESAY – CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF

DR. RICHARD MOIGBE – INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE

BRIG-GENERAL DAVID TALUVA – DEPUTY CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF

DR. AL-SHEK KAMARA – DEPUTY INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE

MR. ANSUMANA M. IDRISS – DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY CO-ORDINATOR, OFFICE OF NATIONAL SECURITY

CAPT (RTD) SAIO S. MARAH – DIRECTOR-GENERAL, CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY UNIT

MAJ (RTD) DR. MATHEW KAMARA – DEPUTY DIRECTOR-GENERAL,CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AND

SECURITY UNIT

MR. FRANCIS ALIEU MUNU – AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

LT-GENERAL JOHN MILTON – DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

MAJ-GENERAL MOHAMED M. KEITA – DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE GAMBIA

END

STATE HOUSE

FREETOWN 29TH NOVEMBER, 2017