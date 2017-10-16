Dr. Samura Kamara Named APC Flagbearer For The 2018 Elections.

Dr Samura Kamara’s Profile:…

Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara was born on the 30th of April 1951 in Kamalo, Bombali District..He is a development economist with a strong foundation in diplomacy, macroeconomic, public finance, central banking and financial sector policy analyses and reforms. He holds a Masters’ Degree (1980) and PhD (1986) from the University College of North Wales, BANGOR. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1972).







Prior to his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone in December 2012, Dr. Kamara has previously served as the country’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development (2009-2012); Governor of the Central Bank of Sierra Leone (2008-2009); and Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (1994-1997 and 2001-2006).







He served as Alternate Executive Director for Africa Group I Constituency in the International Monetary Fund (2006-2007). He worked in the Economic Affairs Department of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, first, as Senior Economics Officer (1991-1994) and second, as Chief Programme Officer (1998-2001).

Throughout his career, Dr. Kamara has also actively participated in wide ranging high level international conferences, seminars, workshops and courses in economic, fiscal and financial management, project management, regional economic integration, ICT, leadership, management skills and media training. He has acquired many years of experience in international economic cooperation, and partnership agreements with bilateral and multilateral development agencies.







Prior to this new assignment, Dr. Kamara provided a strong intellectual and managerial leadership in articulating Sierra Leone’s most successful development strategies: the Agenda for Change (2008-2012) and the Agenda for Prosperity (2013-2018).