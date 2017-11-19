Gluttonous Rev Kabs-Kanu Misses The Point On Sam-Sumana.

Copyright: Kono 1st Group…..

The big-shot Koroma supporter, Reverend Wilfred Kabs-Kanu, who came to the United States as a naturalized Liberian citizen and later got naturalized as an American, said in an opinion article he published recently that the elected Vice President of Sierra Leone is going around slandering the name of Ernest Koroma.







The glutton went further to accuse the elected Vice President of being an “ingrate”. Well, it is his opinion but I am going to show him who the “ingrate” truly is.

I think the dishonest Reverend should have consulted the president to have him informed on the reasons behind the choosing of the particular person (Sam-Sumana) amongst three million Sierra Leoneans who were above the age of 40 and fit to run for the presidency.







Let me remind Kabs-Kanu that Ernest Bai Koroma had run for the presidential elections once in 2002, but was walloped by the then incumbent President Ahmad Tejan Kabba, by more than three-quarters of the votes.







If Kabs-Kanu was a Sierra Leonean, he would have known that the elected Vice President was chosen by Koroma because he was a very marketable candidate, well known and loved philanthropist in Kono and beyond.

Additionally, he also had money to bankroll the campaign, which Ernest Koroma lacked then; the man who has in ten years become the richest “DOLLARNAIRE” in Sierra Leone (without argument.)







So if down the line this man asks his Vice President to support him for a third term bid, and he unequivocally tells him he cannot do so on grounds of constitutionality, a situation that also has potential to ignite a civil conflict, but then this mean president whose trumpet the “ugly grunting-pig” is blowing, took it personal and machinated the illegal expulsion of the no.2 man from the party so that he could use it as an excuse to hastily sack him without any due process. Who is the “ingrate” here my people?







Now let’s come back to Kabs-Kanu’s malice against the elected Vice President for speaking out on the wrongdoings of his former boss. Could the piggy boy ask himself why Koroma wants to stay in power as the life Chair of the APC? In these democratic days? Really? Why did he hand pick the APC Flag bearer but not allow him to select his Running Mate?







I am not surprised at the venom that the so-called Reverend Kabs-Kanu is spitting because he himself does not know his left from right, when it comes to Sierra Leone politics. He gave up that citizenship more than 30 years ago.

Besides, he is in the media for political capital; he is receiving a big fat salary for praise-singing President Koroma, who has ensured him that he is on salary for doing sweet-nothing.







It is about time the IRS knocks on his door to ask why he has evaded paying taxes on monies he has been receiving from the Sierra Leone government since May, 2009.

These are the sorts that Koroma embraces; ring-kissing hypocrites who make bootlicking the most lucrative business in his EBK-APC regime.







As far as I can remember, at the time the grunting-pig-Kanu was soliciting an opportunity to work for the government of Sierra Leone in the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, he said he was offering his services free of charge for love of nation. I was a diehard APC member then and know exactly what transpired.

The moment he was given the big title he requested (which he had claimed he wanted no remuneration for) he started harassing the Foreign Mission for remuneration. And when he got it, he went berserk picking fights with people he perceived as enemies of the president, simply because they were objective or critical of EBK’s rule.

Sylvia Blyden was one such person he hated but mended fences with her after she was coerced by the Koroma regime.

Kabs-Kanu’s glutton is not just about his insatiable love for food, but for money that goes into his bank account or pocket. His love for money has blinded him to the political reality but it looks like only the blind believe his views.







If he thinks between President Koroma and Vice President Sumana, the latter is an “ingrate”, what is he going to say after Koroma retires and Sam-Sumana assumes the office of President? Is he going to start calling EBK and other people names because they are no longer in power?

Kabs-Kanu has a history that speaks eloquently of his dishonest nature. That want-want nature is attracted to personal gains as steel is to magnet.

If he threatens our Executive Leader one more time, I will personally guarantee him that I will prove that he is an empty-bucket making noises to attract his patron. But this is USA, and I will make sure that he has a lot of explanations to do, until his EBK ingrate is kicked out at the next general elections.