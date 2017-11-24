Hon Isata Kabba Replaces Sylvia Blyden.

Copyright Editayo George Temple & MFAIC/SL…

Following the sacking of the former Minister of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden and her Deputy, Mrs. Rugiatu Neneh Koroma President Ernest Koroma subsequently appointed Hon. Isata Kabia as the substantive Minister of Social Welfare

Hon. Isata Kabia, during the days in the Civil Society Arena, has also served as a good Honourable Member of Parliament and a former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Hon. Isata Kabia was serving as the Minister of State II at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. She was a founding member of and an active participant in several diaspora organizations in the USA, before moving back home to Sierra Leone.

Having worked in the Office of Diaspora Affairs since 2009, she resigned her position as special advisor on Diaspora Affairs in 2011 to run for the office of the member of parliament. She was a Member of Parliament from 2012-2016, representing Constituency 050, in the district of Port Loko. She succeeded in becoming the first female member for that constituency. She is very much involved in educational issues within her constituency, recognizing education as the foundation upon which our development efforts must be built.

Whilst in parliament she served on the Information and Communication, Health and Sanitation, and Mineral Resources committees, and as Deputy Chair to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. She also represented Sierra Leone as a member of the Pan African Parliament where she served as Rapporteur to the committee on Education, Tourism and Culture. She holds an Honors degree in Biochemistry, and worked as a Manager for a R &D lab in a cosmetics manufacturing firm in the USA for 7 years

However, it is paramount for the newly appointed Minister to fix the dismantled bridges and break the installed walls, in a bid to restore the lost glory of that all-important Ministry under review.