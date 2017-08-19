Information Ministry Dead?

By Abdulai Brima….

At this crucial times when rumours have become news and news are delivered in fantasy guise, it would be great to hear something from the government’s side through the MINISTRY OF INFORMATION.

Not that anyone is prepared to believe everything that comes from that DEN but at least the Ministry of INFORMATION can start by telling us why the MINISTER of information has gone so deadly silent.

Surely this quietude does not sound like his usual self!

The rumour is that the Minister, Mohamed Bangura has been “flown out of the country for medical attention”.

I thought the Minister was insistently claiming, just the other day, that the Connaught hospital had been “properly revamped” and that “everything is working very well”.

If indeed Mohamed Bangura has been “flown out for medical attention” we hope he joins his wife who was “flown out for delivery”.

The rest of the suffering Sierra Leoneans will remain in Sierra Leone to give birth, live hard and die in pain!

But God dae!!!