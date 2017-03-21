KDDA Meets Salone High Commission In London.

By Aiah Yornie Sodengbeh (KDDA-UK)……

BRIDGING THE GAP: SALONE EMBASSY UK.

A strong delegation of KDDA UK officials made a courtesy visit to the Sierra Leone High Commission in London on Monday 20th March 2017. The delegation included the KDDA UK Chairman Mr. Aiah Bondowa Tondoneh, the KDDA UK Secretary Mr. Aiah Yornie Sodengbe, the Assistant Secretary Mr. Samuel Foyoh, the Assistant Treasurer Mrs. Elizabeth Nganga Tondoneh, and the Assistant Community Welfare & Outreach Officer Mr. Denis Turner.









The meeting commenced with a welcome address at 12:30 hours by the Deputy High Commissioner for Sierra Leone accredited to the court of St. James in London; His Excellency Mr. Tamba Mansa Ngegba. He introduced his embassy staff which included; the Head of Chancery His Excellency Mr. Alan C. Logan, the First Secretary Mrs. Sia Tejan, the Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Sorie Sudan Sesay, and the Finance attache Mr. John Ellie. Mr. Lansana Sangarie was also in attendance. We were accorded a warm welcome and HE Mansa Ngegba appreciated our visit and stressed that their policy to engage nationals will be maintained.

In his brief and explicit opening statement, the Kono District Development Association (KDDA) UK Chairman Mr. Tondoneh opined that KDDA UK Charity was apolitical and that the main focus of our association is to foster development in Sierra Leone. He acknowledged that bridging the gap was essential for our mutual interests. He also emphasised that in line with the KDDA UK Mission and Vision objectives; " KDDA UK will support any government that brings development to Kono District and make our Country a better place to live". Mr. Tondoneh solicited the cooperation of the High Commission in achieving our development goals and thanked the staff for honouring the invitation.









In addition to Mr. Tondoneh's pronouncement, the KDDA UK Secretary urged the High Commission to improve communication with the Diaspora community & that gathering of this nature must be continuous. He urged the High Commission to provide a website that would serve the public as a resource centre. He suggested scheduled Town meetings with citizens. Mr. Foyoh commended the High Commission in their previous effort to forge unity among the Kono community in UK. Mr. Foyoh also suggested that voting by Diaspora communities be explored. Mr. D.Turner pleaded with the staff to link KDDA UK with other development partners. Mrs. Tondoneh stressed the need for the embassy to engage with KDDA UK to promote development in Sierra Leone. She invited the High Commission staff to the pending KDDA UK Sierra Leone Independence Day Dance & Dinner scheduled for 28/04/17 and the response was positive.









In his response, His Excellency Mr. Logan described our visit as " Laudable idea to present ourselves to the High Commission". Mr. Logan also stated that the symbiotic relationship between us could assist the High Commission in promoting vital functions like trade fairs etc. He advised that all enquiries should be channelled to their official email address: info@slhc-uk.org. Mr. Sorie Sudan Sesay also confirmed that the website is being updated to modern standard.









His Excellency the Deputy Commissioner Mr. Ngegba assured us that the key fundamentals of diplomacy is care to citizenry and reiterated that it is the bedrock of diplomacy. He expressed his satisfaction at our approach and informed us that details of our discussion will be relayed to the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to UK His Excellency Eddie Turay, who is currently on official duties in Sierra Leone.

The meeting concluded with a photo session at 13:24 hours.