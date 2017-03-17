Kono Mourns Tamba Kodoh.

By Pormasu Takorfai…..

The sudden and unexpected death of one of Kono’s industrious teachers, Mr Tamba Kodoh has left hundreds of thousands of present and past students of the Ansarul islamic Secondary School in Tankoro, Konoland in deep tears and sorrow.

Tamba Kodoh “was one of the longest serving teachers of the Ansarul Islamic mission schools in Kono. Mr. Kodoh ,as he was fondly called, died yesterday March 15, 2017 in a stampede at the Ansarul Secondary School inter-house athletic meeting in Tankoro”, Mr Mamadi O Jalloh in USA reported. He will be laid to rest tomorrow at 2pm.

He was a good man and the younger brother of Sahr Kodoh who is permanently resident in Germany. Tamba Kodoh will be dearly missed.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.