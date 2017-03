By Richard T Morsay (Monrovia, Liberia)…..

Second Annual meeting of the Kono Descendants Organization at Daquee Town, Kono Village in Monrovia, Liberia.

It was also Decoration Day in Liberia; so we joined them to Decorate the graves of our Kono Family members who lost their lives here.

RIP to all our dead family members in Liberia!!

Long live the living dead!!