Lands Minister Assures Mudslide Victims Of Governmental Support.

By Salone Ranger…

The Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, Madam Diana Konomanyi last week assured the flood and landslide victims of government’s full support to alleviate their suffering. She gave this assurance during an interaction with victims in the different locations where they are temporarily sheltered. As the landslide at Regent also falls within her purview she has been paying regular visits to the affected areas and talking to victims of the disaster. She expressed her sympathy and concern for the victims and endeavoured to console them.

Her visit has drawn wide appreciation and praise for her concern, especially as many are expecting her contribution in the event that President Koroma decides to relocate them to much safer environment. Praises were heaped on her for being daily on the ground supporting the volunteers and the forces as they go about distributing relief to the victims. They commended her humanitarian venture.

In all her regular visits and stay among the affected victims, Madam Diana Konomanyi had praise for the rescue officers and Non-Governmental organizations for their timely intervention.

She also noted that His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma and his Government, is always committed to providing proper security for his people.

She appealed to the victims to remain calm as the government is in a robust move to provide a conducive environment for all victims.