Local Gov’t Minister Berates NEC Chairman.

During a meeting at State House on Friday 25th August, 2017 between NEC (National Electoral Commission) and the Cabinet, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Maya Moiwo Kaikai berated the NEC Chairman, Mohamed N’fah Alie Conteh for pushing ahead with preparations for the 7th March, 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections eventhough the country is in a state of mourning.

In the presence of the President at State House, Mr. Kaikai accused the NEC Chairman of being insensitive to the plight of the people of Sierra Leone after well over four hundred people died during the August 14, 2017 landslide and flooding disasters.

The Minister fell short of calling on the NEC Chairman to postpone the pending elections until those displaced by the landslide are relocated to a safe place.

The meeting between NEC and the Cabinet was meant primarily for the NEC Chairman, to update the Cabinet on the electoral activities and what the Commission was doing, according to a senior source at the Cabinet Secretariat on Tower Hill in Freetown.

Sources familiar with the meeting told the Global Times that, the NEC Chairman decided to ignore what they referred to as “the vacuous ranting” of the Local Government Minister.

A day before that meeting at State House, the President had assured the visiting Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel Region, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambers that, “The current predicament will not in any way affect the electioneering process scheduled to take place on March 7, 2018”.

The spokesman for NEC, Albert Massaquoi told the Global Times last night that, he would not comment on the meeting because he was not in attendance.

