Maada Bio Pays Last Respect To Fallen Flood Victims.

By: Julius Maada Bio Media and Communications Team…..

The former Head of State and Leading Flagbearer Aspirant of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party, Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has paid his last respects to the remains of hundreds of flood victims at the dignified burial ceremony at Waterloo on Thursday 17th August 2017.

A heavy-hearted Julius Maada Bio who was accompanied by his wife, Fatima Bio, joined mourners including President Koroma of Sierra Leone, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Ministers of Government, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Religious Leaders, Opposition Politicians and members of the public to offer prayers for the flood victims as they were laid to rest in a very heartbroken ceremony.

The former Head of State, Julius Maada Bio, returned to Sierra Leone in the early hours of Thursday 17th August after he had cut short his overseas trip to attend the burial ceremony of the flood victims and to support the collective response to the national tragedy; a reason Bio had stated in a Statement dated Monday 14th August 2017.

In his 14th August statement after the disaster, Bio who was out of the country, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones and appealed to all citizens to stand together as a nation during this moment of national tragedy. He paid tribute to humanitarian agencies, the media, the national disaster, and response team, the security agencies, medical personnel and members of the public for their compassion and care to the victims and affected families.

Recognising the enormity of the disaster, Bio also used his statement to call on Government to do everything to provide urgent assistance to the victims and affected families as many have been hospitalised and left homeless. To honour those who died and show solidarity with the bereaved families, Bio also called on Government to declare national mourning. Heeding to his call, Government subsequently declared 7 days of national mourning.

Meanwhile, immediately after the tragedy, the wife of the former Head of State, Mrs Fatima Bio, visited affected flood and mudslide communities and provided humanitarian support to flood victims, members of the rescue team, military personnel and volunteers. On Monday 14th August, she also visited Connaught Hospital where she also donated food items and sympathised with flood victims.

Read the full Statement of Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio: http://juliusmaadabio.net/…/flooding-and-mudslide-tragedy-i…