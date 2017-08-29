Minkailu Mansaray To Be Prosecuted For Corruption.

By Yembeh Jalloh, Global Media Press….

There are widespread rumours among the diplomatic circles that Sierra Leone’s Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Minkailu Mansaray will be charged for corruption and money laundering when he visits the United States. This decision which is being considered by the American and British government is not unconnected to the way and manner the Minister has managed the award of mining licences and international mining agreements. It is believed that through these processes, the Minister has pocketed huge sums of money which now puts him among some of the richest people in the sub-region. Prosecutors in the two countries of US and UK are currently studying bank details and transactions of the current Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources.

Other sources have also disclosed that the collapse and sale of African Minerals left sour taste in the mouths of the governments of the US and UK whose citizens lost huge investments. These citizens are now putting pressure on their governments to get to the bottom of what they believe were corrupt deals and seeking the prosecution of senior government officials including Minkailu Mansaray.

This news comes on the back of recent decision by a New York court which saw the conviction of the former Guinean Minister of Mines, Mahmoud Thiam. In a release, Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said Thiam enriched himself at the expense of one of Africa’s poorest countries and then used much of the bribe money to pay for his children’s Manhattan private school tuition and to buy a $3.75 million estate in Dutchess County. This precedence and many others in other jurisdictions provides justification for investors in the US and UK to press for prosecution of the current Minister of Mines.

This media also learnt that three investigators (one from Global Witness and two privately hired consultants) are currently in Freetown undertaking covert operations to build a strong case against the Minister under international money laundering and corruption offences. They have been seen talking to some senior mines officials and have been given access to bank details and property owned by the Minister. Already, some of the investors are willing to make plea bargains to provide evidence of bribe payments to the said corrupt politician.

News of these investigations have only reinforced Minkailu’s desperation in seeking the APC flagbearership so as to avoid the prosecutions and eventual arrest and detention in a foreign jail.