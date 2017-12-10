MPs Approve IG Moigbeh, Kaifala Marah & Others.

Copyright: AYV News….

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on the eve of its dissolution ratified the nominations of ten presidential candidates to serve in high offices of State. The House adopted the recommendations of in the 12th Report of its Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, which recommended their approval.

Submitting his congratulatory remarks after approval, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House, SBB Dumbuya invidiously extolled the outgoing and incoming Inspector General’s of Sierra Leone Police, Francis Munu and Dr. Richard Moigbeh respectively, for the professional execution of their duties, saying he had no scintilla of doubt that they would perform exceptionally well in their new appointments. He attributed Dr. Moigbeh’s new appointment to John Milton’s famous inscription, “that God only serves those who stand and wait”, whilst wishing the other nominees well in their pursuits. During the debate, he intervened by cautioning politicians to behave well, and by so doing relieve the military of the burden of making and unmaking the State”, contingent on concerns raised by some of the MPs.

Among the approved nominees were Major General Brima Sesay as Chief of Defense Staff, Alhaji Dr. Alpha B.S. Kanu as Minister of Information and Communications, Rtd. Major Ishmail S. Koroma as Minister of Internal Affairs, Francis Francis Alieu Munu as Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, Momoh Vandi as Minister of State II, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Brima I. Bangura as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Tamba Opel Pessima Sam Sumana as Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Gender and Children’s Affairs and Eric Dura Sesay as Minister of State, Office of Vice President.

MPs who spoke to the motion acclaimed President Koroma for appointing “these fine nominees” with proven track records in various spheres of work, observing that no woman was among them. They noted that the security of the State is now in the hands of the military and the police to ensure a peaceful transition, as the country is at cross-roads pending the next general elections in early March 2018.

They also admonished the nominees not to consider their appointments as pay back, but as recognition of their good work, and encouraged them to continue to professionally execute their duties in earnest. Other MPs spoke on the motion.