Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Nigeria after 51 days of medical vacation abroad.

Buhari touched down at the new Kaduna International Airport in the wee-wee hours of Friday, amid tight security. Presidential sources said the President arrived at about 4 a.m.

Just yesterday, Buhari’s aide, on media and publicity, Femi Adesina announced that the president, who left the shores of the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups, would return today, Friday.

Adesina, in a statement forwarded to DAILY POST, said President Buhari expressed appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country and beyond who had prayed fervently for him and also sent their good wishes.

Buhari had on two occasions extended his vacation ‎on the ground that the doctors needed him to have a longer rest.

President Buhari’s Address After Arrival

I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians – Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and are continuing to pray for my good health. This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the Government in its effort to tackle our country’s challenges.

The best way for me to repay you all is to re-dedicate myself to serving you, protecting your interests and keeping your trust. I thank you very much.

I am feeling much better now. There may, however, be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks.

Rather than sending delegation upon delegation to Abuja to welcome me, may I appeal to all Nigerians to continue to pray for our country’s unity, progress and prosperity.

I thank you very much and may God bless our Country!

Muhammadu Buhari

President.

Federal Republic of Nigeria