NGC Releases Party-Symbols’ Fees

The National Grand Coalition has yesterday released the conditions for qualification for its party symbols for political offices from MP to Councillors intending to contest the March 7th 2018 polls. Women and youths are exempted from paying the party’s application fees and the National Electoral Commission’s nomination fees. The waiver of the fees for youths is being described as a major game-changer to show that the youths are central to the policy direction of the party. For the SLPP, only women were exempted from paying their elections fees while for the ruling APC there is as yet no such waivers and/or exceptions.

FULL REALEASE:

Legal Qualification

A person qualifies to be elected into a Local Council if the person:

Is a Citizen of not less than 21 years of age;

Is in the register of electors and is ordinarily resident in the ward in which he seeks

Election; and

Has paid all taxes and rates in that locality as required by law.

Legal Disqualification

A person shall be disqualified for election to a Local Council if the person is:

a) employed by the Local Council;

b) will be unable to perform the functions of his office by reason of an infirmity of

mind or body;

c) has been sentenced to death or imprisonment for an offence involving fraud,

dishonesty or violence or has been convicted of an offence relating to or connected

with elections under any enactment and has not received a free pardon;

d) being a practicing professional is disqualified (otherwise than at his own request) from

practicing his profession by order of a competent authority;

e) is a member of :

i) Parliament

ii) The Armed Forces

iii) The Sierra Leone Police

iv) The Judiciary

v) The National Electoral Commission

vi) The Civil Service or

f) Is (i) Paramount Chief (ii) A Chiefdom Speaker or (iii) Minister.

(Sections 6 (1) and 6 (2) of the Local Government Act 2004)

Political Criteria

A person qualifies to be nominated for the position of Councilor under the NGC if the person is:

i) A fully paid up member of the National Grand Coalition

ii) Well known in his community and has contributed to building that community

iii) Has working knowledge of the language most commonly spoken in that community

iv) Approved by the Ward and Constituency Executive covering the ward he/she is contesting either by way of consensus building or elections

v) Approved by the NGC Party Candidacy Committee.

TIME TABLE FOR THE ELECTING/SELECTING OF NGC

Candidates For Councillor, Chairmen & Mayors

17th to 20th/12/17 – Submission of Applications of aspirants for Councilor, Chairmen and Mayors to the National Secretariat through the district and regional executives.

21st /12/17 – Screening of Applicants by the Party Candidacy Committee and short listing of Candidates

22nd to 23rd /12/17 – Election/Selection of Candidates for Councilor, Chairmen and Mayors.

24th /12/17 – Submission of final list of Candidates for Councilor, Chairmen and Mayors

26th to 28th – Compilation and submission of Final List to the National Secretariat.

NGC Application Fees & NEC Nomination Fees for Councilors, Mayors or Chairmen and MP’s

Candidate’s NGC Application Fees NEC Nomination FEES

Councilors – Le.100, 000 Le.500, 000

Mayors/Chairmen – Le .250, 000 Le. 1,500,000

Members of Parliament – Le. 500,000 Le. 3,000,000

NGC application fees and NEC Nomination Fees are waived for female and youth (18 to 35 Yrs.)