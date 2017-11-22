President Koroma Opens Freetown Amusement Center.

By State House Communication Unit…

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma last Friday officially opened the Freetown Amusement Center formerly referred to as Victoria Park.

The president said the Amusement Center would help children to live better and productive lives, saying that his government will continue to deliver even though elections are around the corner.

President Koroma recalled that when he took office in 2007 he promised to build the country’s infrastructure to improve the quality of life of Sierra Leoneans. “My government believes in transforming this country,” he said, and cautioned that in developing a country, citizens must take leadership and ownership to see it done. He informed that the rehabilitation of the park was first given to a foreign national but the project collapsed along the way. However, with a Sierra Leonean who took over the project, the entire rehabilitation of the park took just a little over six months. He urged the employees to take responsibility of the centre by ensuring that rules and regulations are adhered to in order to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

President Koroma thanked Sanusi R. Bruski, Chief Executive Officer of the Amusement Centre, Mayor Franklyn Bode Gibson and councillors of the Freetown municipality for what he referred to as a job well done.

In his brief remarks, Sanusi Bruski, the proprietor of the Amusement Centre, disclosed that it took him only six months and four days to rehabilitate the park with a capacity to host over 500 people. The overall cost of investment, he revealed, was over half a million dollars. He profoundly thanked President Koroma for encouraging young Sierra Leoneans to undertake business ventures of such nature.

Mayor Bode Gibson cautioned the general public to use the park with respect and responsibility. He called on all indigenous businessmen and women to have the moral courage to invest in businesses of this type.

A conducted tour of the park by the president and his entourage climaxed the ceremony.