Rwanda Sacks 200 Corrupt Police Officers.

By Thierry Dushimirimana…….

Kigali – Rwanda’s government has dismissed 200 police officers implicated in corruption as the East African country strives to maintain its reputation as largely free of petty graft.









Rwanda police spokesperson Theos Badege said on Monday there would be “no mercy” upon corrupt officers in the police.

“It is a national policy to ensure zero tolerance to graft,” Badege said, adding that accountability and integrity are among the core values expected of police officers while on duty.









Last year 200 civilians were arrested for allegedly giving bribes to police officers.

The African Union estimates that $50 billion is lost to corruption and other financial crimes across Africa annually.