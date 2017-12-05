Sahr Musa Yamba Eyes The KDC Mayorship.

By Pormasu TAKORFAI…

Sahr Musa Yamba, a Canada-based philanthropist, journalist and businessman has thrown in his hat to bid as an APC candidate for the Koidu City mayoral position in Sierra Leone’s upcoming General Elections in March 2018.

When Sahr Musa Yamba informed his friends on the social media of his intention to not only join the ruling APC but to contest in the next next elections, his intentions were met with strong supports from within and without..

Abu Bakarr Fallah strongly registered his support for Sahr Yamba’s bid. He endorsed him as “a sincere, honest and trusted individual. He is an astute political tactician. His ability to objectively analyze issues, organize, bring people together and articulate development projects are some of the qualities that makes him fit for the office. Kono in particular and Sierra Leone in general will benefit from his expertise in rural development”.

On one of Mr Yamba’s Women’s empowerment plan, Abdoul Mahdieu Savage objectively emphasised; “sometimes, the notion of ‘women empowerment’ is reduced to mere acts of tokenism. Placing a few women in public offices hardly changes the massive gender gap in education, politics, economic management, etc. Women/ girls are lagging behind men/ boys in almost all the important state indicators in our country. The emphasis ought to be on gender equality instead

John B S Tucker, the brother-in-law is greatly of the opinion that >Mr Sahr Musa Yamba is fit to be awarded the APC symbol to contest for the post of Mayor in Koidu City in the forth-coming General Elections. “Sahr Musa Yamba is my only APC candidate. The only APC person I will support in this 2018 election is my brother in law, who is contesting for mayoral position in Kono. The reason is simple, he is a caring husband. A caring husband can be a good political leader. If Kono District is to progress, then APC has no choice but to give this game-changer the party symbol”, Mr Tucker emphasised.

When Sahr Musa Yamba recently decided to be a staunt member of the ruling APC, his wife, Haley Augusta Tucker-Yamba strongly voiced out that she is strongly behind her husband decision to join the APC. “I want to make it unequivocally clear, that, my husband, Sahr Yamba owes no apology or approval from anyone to determine which party he joins. I am a Tucker from Bonthe- Bo and Sahr is Kono, but we believe in the APC ideology. We don’t believe in tribalism and sectionalism but strongly convinced and without an iota of doubt that the APC is the way forward. We make our own choices. You all can take it to the bank and have a life.”, she added.

