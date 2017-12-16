Sahr Musa Yamba Officially Declares To Run For Koidu City Mayor.

Copyright: Sahr Musa Yamba Media Team

SAHR MUSA YAMBA’S OFFICIAL DECLARATION OF INTENT TO RUN FOR MAYOR

OF THE KOIDU NEW SEMBEHUN CITY COUNCIL (KNSCC)

Koidu City- As the ever-growing need for rapid transformation and face-lifting of Koidu City becomes apparent; the thirst of the people of the Municipality to have a focused, educated, experienced, exposed, connected and above all- empathetic individual to be the embodiment of the “City Father” becomes unbearable.

In response to the cries of our beloved people of the Koidu City, the eldest son of the former Principal of the Koidu Secondary School (KSS), T.D. Yamba in the humble person of Sahr Musa Yamba, has decided to come forward to answer to the people’s call by contesting for the challenging and revered position of Mayor of the Koidu New Sembehun City Council (KNSCC) under the umbrella of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party if eventually awarded the symbol.

In light of this, the Mayoral asset- Sahr Musa Yamba would be holding his Official Declaration event at the Sahr Sessie Gbenda Hall in Koidu City, Kono District on Wednesday 20th December, 2017 at 10:00AM prompt.

The Man of the People; Son of the Soil, Entrepreneur and former Editor of The Concord Times Newspaper, Sahr Musa Yamba would also respond to questions from the PRESS (Member of the Media) during the event.

Contact:

Media Coordinator

Sahr Musa Yamba Media Team

+23278141323 (WhatsApp)

+23277886269