Sierra Leone Embassy In Germany Discusses Response Strategy For Flood Victims.

The Embassy of Sierra Leone in the Federal Republic of Germany, accredited to Austria and Italy, has assembled its compatriots and friends of Sierra Leone across Germany, to garner support towards assisting victims of the massive mudslide and flooding that struck Freetown on Monday, 14th August 2017.

In attendance also was Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Iranian State of Tehran, H. E. Alimamy Kamara, who is presently in a working visit to Berlin Germany.

Addressing participants during the well-attended meeting at the Embassy’s Chancery building yesterday 19th August 2017, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, H. E Jengopie Siaka Stevens, briefed his audience about the devastating effect caused by the unspeakable disaster in Freetown.

He said, the incident has claimed the lives of hundreds of people and rendered thousands homeless, disclosing further that a total of 413 dead bodies have so far been discovered as at Thursday 17th August 2017. The government and other international organizations, he went on, have intensified their ongoing search and rescue efforts in affected areas.

Ambassador Stevens informed that registration and commanding centers have also been established in Kanigo/Malama, Kamayama, Culvert, Dwazerk and Regent with efforts made to provide the immediate needs and shelter for the flood victims.

Given the challenges faced in addressing the needs of the victims, Ambassador Stevens said the government has called on all and sundry to contribute towards providing the necessary assistance needed to better the lives of those affected.

It is on the basis of the aforesaid that the Ambassador has encouraged all his compatriots and friends of Sierra Leone across Germany, to collaborate with the Embassy in soliciting support for the thousands of victims affected by the mudslide and flood.

In that vein, the Embassy has created an emergency account for cash donations for the purchase of items needed to salvage the plight of the affected victims.

Contributions from various speakers focused on mobilizing support by providing identified materials and hand them over to the Embassy for onward transmission to appropriate authorities in Freetown.

Meanwhile, the Embassy and Sierra Leoneans at the United Brethren Church (UBC), in Berlin, held a memorial service today 20th August 2017, for the dearly departed souls. The congregation also invoked the spirit of God to save Sierra Leone from further destructive occurrences.