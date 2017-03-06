Sierra Leone: How Secured Is Our Children’s Future?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mohamed Sheriff..

My bird’s eye view:

About five and half (5 1/2 or 5.5) decades ago, Sierra Leone became an Independent and Sovereign State.

56 years later as of now, we are still no better than our ancestral slave forefathers. As a matter of facts our forefathers were much better than us: given the facts that they were taken into slavery forcefully by the British whereas we are now, out of greed and selfishness willingly and purposely selling our children’s birthrights to corrupt and incompetent political thieves calling themselves APC & SLPP!

In about a month, some stupid idiots would be parading our streets celebrating another wasted year of nothingness that they are going to be lured into believing is an accomplishment of our thieving politicians

Since April 21st, 1961, under the rule of APC & SLPP, what have we accomplished as a nation?

A) EDUCATION

B) HEALTH

C) ELECTRICITY

D) WATER SUPPLY

E) EMPLOYMENT

F) ROADS

G) SOCIAL WELFARE

H) FOOD SUPPLY

I) INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION

J) FEEL FREE TO ADD ON TO THE LIST

What would I be doing on Sierra Leone’s Independent day?

One thing for sure, I would not be an idiot celebrating an insignificant infinitesimal and nonsensical day. Rather I would be praying for the eradication of both APC & SLPP, the corrupt thieves, human leech (sucking-blood) and “bastardizers” of my beloved Sierra Leone.

The fools are going to be ultimate fools no matter what.

SHAME ON YOU ALL, IDIOTS!