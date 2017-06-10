Sierra Leone: Ombudsman Recruits 3 Female Mediation Officers.

By A Special Reporter….

The Ombudsman of the Republic of Sierra Leone , Mr Melron Nicol-Wilson, as part of the delivery project of his 100 day action plan, has recruited three female graduates as Mediation Officers from Fourah Bay College, the University of Sierra Leone









The three mediation officers, Hawanatu Bangura, Ade-Kumbi Emline Renner and Mamie Fomba are also holders of a Division 1 degree in Sociology and Social Work.

According to the Ombudsman, the Mediation is the first step in resolving complaints made to the office of the Ombudsman about maladministration.









Meanwhile, it could be recalled that prior to the appointment of the new Ombudsman, the staffing of the institution had no mediation officer. “The newly appointed mediation officers will assist in resolving the backlog cases and also new abs emerging cases,” stated Melron Nicol-Wilson.

He also said that the recruitments are part of his gender-mainstreaming in a male-dominated institution that currently has 90 percent of male officials.

The Ombudsman further pointed out that women must not be only relegated to secretarial duties and the kitchen, but should also be elevated to decision-making capacities.









Following the rapid and current support of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Nicol Wilson informed that he will also be recruiting more female mediation officers for the Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces’ regional offices.







