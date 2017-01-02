Sierra Leone: “The Heaven Of Corruption & Mismanagement”..

An Australian Businessman’s perspectives on Sierra Leone’s endless development in corruption and mismanagement….

“I worked and lived in Freetown, Sierra Leone for 18 years. I ran my own private company from 2001 until 2014. The few honest people there cannot change Sierra Leone

“Everything is wrong within Sierra Leone. The Director won’t give you contract except you pay up front .

The banks won’t give you loan except you concede a certain percentage.

The man supervising the contract won’t pass the job except you play ball. The clerk won’t pass your file for payment except you rob his palm.

“The accounts department won’t raise your payment voucher or cheque unless you see them. I can go on and on.

“The worst thing is that it has become a norm that nobody sees anything wrong with. If you think otherwise, they begin to think you are sick and not normal. If you try to stand in there way, you put your life at risk. If you get killed there is no justice system in place to seek redress and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The police is corrupt , the Judge is the same. Nobody cares about anybody. No law and order. I looked from my left to right, everybody is only desperate about one thing “money”.

“They will kill anybody and anything that stands between them and money. I am an electrical engineer with MNSE and COREN.

“The system don’t care about my qualifications. Transmission & Distribution jobs are given to businessmen ,friends and relatives without any basic skills. I started asking myself, how do I convince my kids that education and hard work is rewarding? When fools, and touts are running the country, from the National Assembly (parliament ) to the Presidency.

“Is this what my four sons will also go through? In 2014 I decided I have had enough. I decided I was leaving. I immigrated to Australia with my family. Don’t put yourself in harms way for any reason. The problem of Sierra Leone is in the hands of Sierra Leoneans living in Sierra Leone.

“Try starting a gate house in your village, everybody wants to be a profiteer from it. The bricklayer, the carpenter, the mason and even your brother who claim to be supervising on your behalf.

“They are corrupt, morally bankrupt and selfish. Everybody there thinks about himself and nobody is thinking about The country

“You don’t have to be the one to go there to change anything. Let those under the hammer start the revolution.

” I beg make you hear word”.