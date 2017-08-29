Sierra Leone UN Mission Aiding Mudslide Victims.

BY KABS KANU…

Sierra Leone UN Mission steps up relief assistance efforts for mudslide victims : Holds meeting with Interfaith council and Masjid Ali in New Jersey-

The Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations in New York last Friday August 25, 2017 accelerated its outreach to Sierra Leoneans and organizations and institutions to mobilize and garner relief assistance for survivors of the devastating mudslide disaster of Aigust 14, 2017 which killed over 400 people, and left 600 more still missing and thousands of victims homeless.

Last Friday, the Mission which is collaborating with individuals, institutions and organizations in the three states under its jurisdiction —New York, New Jersey and Connecticut —sent a strong delegation headed by the Deputy Permanent Representative , Ambassador Amadu Koroma to an important outreach at the Inter-faith Council and Masjid Ali of New Jersey.

During the meeting with the Interfaith Council , which was closely coordinated by the Head of Chancery / Minister Plenipotentiary , Mr. Alhusine M. Sesay, Minister Plenipotentiary to the UN, Rev. Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu and Special Diplomatic Adviser to the International Human Rights Commission U.S/ Africa Corporation , Mr. Foday Mansaray, Ambassador Koroma made a strong appeal to the council for help for the victims of the landslide.

Ambassador Koroma told the council that the priority items needed were housing, beddings, money, food and medicines, among others.

Ambassador Koroma assured the Interfaith Council that whatever they donate will reach the people for which it is intended. He described the modalities which have been put in place in Sierra Leone to ensure that relief supplies were equitably distributed to the victims and their families. THE FULL STATEMENT CAN BE HEARD IN THE VIDEO BELOW.

The interfaith council gave the delegation from Sierra Leone a delightful welcome and expressed their empathy with the victims of the mudslide disaster and the survivors. Dr. Asghar Kharazi, the President of the Interfaith Council, said that the appeal was accepted and that efforts would be made to mobilize relief supplies for the victims of the landslide.

The delegation then visited the East Franklin Fire House, which will be one of the drop off points in New Jersey for relief supplies. They were met on arrival by the Fire Commissioner, Ms. Vivian Cottrell , the President Mr. Ryan Daughton and the Fire Chief, Mr. Danny Krushinski, who also expressed sympathy to the flood victims and assured the delegation that they will provide a spot for the container where supplies will be stored.

The Sierra Leone Mission delegation consisted Ambassador Koroma, Minister Plenipotentiary Kabs-Kanu and Counselors Victor Sheriff and Varfomba Bawoh. Also representing Sierra Leone were community leader Professor Ben Jalloh and of course, Mr. Foday Mansaray.

In another engagement, Minister Kabs-Kanu and Mr. Foday Mansaray in the evening attended an emergency meeting of the Sierra Leone Community of New Jersey ( SLCNJ) where the organization was briefed by Minister Kabs-Kanu about the intention of the Sierra Leone UN Mission to collaborate with all organizations and institutions in New Jersey to help mobilize resources for the victims of the mudslide disaster in Sierra Leone.

The Chairman of SLCNJ , Mr. Lamin Alharazim and his deputy , Mr. Hindolo Barnett , gave full support to the idea of collaborating with the Mission . Other members present including the Youth Leader and Co-Chair, Mr. Hindolo Barnett , the Assistant Secretary General, Mr. Mohamed Fofana , the Publicity Coordinator, Mr. Alhaji Noah and Mr. Melbourne Garber embraced the interfaith initiative and promised to work hard to ensure a successful outcome of the relief -seeking enterprise.