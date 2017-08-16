SL High Commission-UK Organises Community Meeting On Natural Disaster.

Copyright: Sierra Leone High Commission-UK

Sierra Leoneans and well-wishers of Sierra Leone in the UK have been following with grave concern the natural disaster which occurred in Freetown Sierra Leone, precipitated by flooding and landslide and the resultant humanitarian situation unfolding in our country.

Many of our compatriots lost lives and property and many more were injured. The precise number of casualties is yet unknown as …officials are still compiling casualty figures.

The Government of Sierra Leone is continuing its disaster response operations and has established an Emergency Response Center at Regent to coordinate response and provide relief to survivors.

As His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma has said, “this tragedy of great magnitude has once again challenged us to come together, to stand by each other and to help one another.”

In response to the disaster, the Sierra Leone High Commission in the United Kingdom will be organizing an emergency *meeting of the Sierra Leone Community in the UK on SATURDAY 19TH AUGUST 2017, 3:00 pm at the Walworth Methodist Church Hall, 54 Camberwell Road, Camberwell, London, SE5 0EW.* This Meeting will provide an opportunity for Sierra Leoneans and friends of Sierra Leone to discuss a coordinated approach to the UK diaspora response in support of the disaster relief operations in Sierra Leone. ALL ARE INVITED.

Finally, a Book of Condolence will be opened for signing at the Sierra Leone High Commission at 41 Eagle Street, London WC1R 4AT from Wednesday 16th August to Wednesday 24th August 2017, 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Signed:-

Edward M. Turay

*Sierra Leone High Commissioner*