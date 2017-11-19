SLPPNA’s Benjamin E. Kaingbanja Defects To NGC.

RESIGNATION LETTER:…

The Secretary General

SLPP Virginia Chapter

1575 Cameron Crescent Drive

Reston VA 20190

USA

November 18, 2017

Dr. Lawrence Sandi

Chairman

Sierra Leone People’s Party North America

United States

Dear Chairman Sandi:

As a passionate political and human rights activist with a strong belief in tenents of democracy, fairness, and conviction in the ideology of self-determination, I have always viewed politics as a means of making a difference in the lives of ordinary people, as well as a platform for standing uncompromisingly for what is right.

In his book, The Wretched of the Earth, Frantz Fanon, the celebrated psychiatrist asserts that “Each generation, out of relative opacity, has a mission to discover. They either fulfill it or betray it”.

In a multi-party democracy such as ours, the opposition is charged with a MISSION to objectively and constructively hold the government to account and proffer cogent alternative policies. But sadly, in recent times our party has fallen far short of such expectations.

Instead, there has been a forceful and arrogant manifestation of power-deception, greed, and decisive thirst for monopoly over internal power; only to use such undeserving advantage to render the SLPP weak and unattractive.*

This, in my opinion, has seriously eroded public confidence in the party being an alternative to the corrupt and inept APC party.

I became an SLPP member because I truly appreciated its lofty and noble values of one country, one people, and the quest for justice, freedom and equality pioneered by our heroic founding forefathers.

However, for a while now, I have become increasingly despondent or disgruntled due to the unwanton deviation of the party from these shared values. Instead, the party has been plunged into an abysmal state of autocratic fiefdom. This is not the party I joined and this definitely is not the kind of party I want to continue to be a part of.

I therefore, with immediate effect, hereby tender my resignation from the position as Secretary-General of SLPP North America Virginia Chapter and withdraw my membership from the SLPP.

As a progressive Sierra Leonean who has always placed country above party, I will be actively supporting and promoting Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella and the NGC Party in the upcoming general elections

I will continue advocating for political, social and economic justice; in a bid not to say “farewell” to my continuous and active involvement in public policy and advocacy. That I will do so in the NGC.

May good men lead us!

Country First!

May God bless Sierra Leone.

Sincerely

Benjamin E. Kaingbanja

CC: Chairman Abubacar Barry,

Chairman, SLPPNA Virginia Chapter*