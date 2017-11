Sylvia O Blyden & Deputy Sacked.

PRESS RELEASE FROM STATE HOUSE…

THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS HEREBY INFORMED THAT HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT DR. ERNEST BAI KOROMA HAS DECIDED TO RELIEVE DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN AND MRS. RUGIATU NENEH KOROMA OF THEIR DUTIES AS MINISTER AND DEPUTY MINISTER RESPECTIVELY IN THE MINISTRY OF SOCIAL WELFARE, GENDER AND CHILDREN’S AFFAIRS.

IN CONSEQUENCE THEREOF, IT HAS PLEASED HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT TO ASSIGN MS. ISATA KABIA AS MINISTER OF SOCIAL WELFARE, GENDER AND CHILDREN’S AFFAIRS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

END

STATE HOUSE

FREETOWN 23RD NOVEMBER, 2017