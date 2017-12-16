Tamba Tony Konomanyi Refurbishes Water Pumps In Koidu City.

Copyright: Friends Of Konomanyi………….

In complementing government’s efforts to provide safe drinking water to its citizens, a son of the soil and a master farmer Mr. Tamba Tony Konomanyi has on sunday the 10th December 2017 commissioned a water well to the people of Koeyor community, koidu city.

The waterwell, which will serve approxmately five thousand people in the community of mostly women and children costs slightly over Eight Million Leones.

When handing over the facility to the community people, he admonished them to use it judiciously. He also suggested that they (The community) should put measures in place to avert the total collapse of the facility in case it breaks down in the future; they should be able to fix it.

The chief of the community thanked and prayed for Mr. Konomanyi for the kind gesture extended to them. He prayed that God will continue to give him life in abundance as he, Tony, has provided water, which is life.

The programme was climaxed by singing dancing and praises from the community people as a show of appreciation.