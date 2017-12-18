Tankoro CAs Present Hon Tom Isaac Tucker Of Constituency 022.

Copyright APC Bangura…….

Under the auspice of Paramount Chief Paul Gaba Saquee V of Tankoro Chiefdom, traditional authorities in Moyema Village and Woama Town, Woafeh Section, Lower Tankoro, on Saturday 16th Dec 2017 in two townhall meetings officially presented Hon Tom Issac Tucker of Con 022 to the electorates. Moyema Village and Woama Town were recently added to Con 022 during the new boundary delimitation. Con 022 comprises: Nimiyama Chiefdom, Goroma Kono Chiefdom and Tankoro Chiefdom ( in Lower Tankoro) in the Kono District.

Speaking on behalf of PC Saquee V, the Chiefdom Speaker, Chief Sahr Bobor Gandoo expressed total joy over the new boundary delimitation. He said, Lower Tankoro now being added to Con 022 is a blessing – and Hon Tom Tucker is a Windfall – having gone through his successes in Con 022 and Kono District at large. I have no iota of doubt that Hon Tom would replicate his development agenda at Lower Tankoro, Chief Gandoo added.

Town chiefs, youth leaders, and other stakeholders in both communities expressed total delight for having Hon Tucker – they highlighted their numerous challenges ranging from: roads, health care, youth employment et al. We would be grateful if you remedy those enormous challenges, they added.

Chief Philip Koroma, Chiefdom Speaker of Nimiyama, admonished the electorates to vote APC and Hon Tom. He said, Hon Tom did not disappoint them and he has the conviction that he’d perform well in Lower Tankoro!

The keynote speaker, Hon Tom Tucker, who is widely known as the honourable who revealed the Constituency Dev Fund to Sierra Leoneans, in addressing the mammoth crowd, accepted the gesture. He said, “I believe in works not talks! I have listened to all your concerns, comments and challenges – with God being my helper – it shall be well. I have a proven track record of development in my entire life as a businessman and now a politician”, Hon Tom reiterated.

He called on Lower Tankoro to vote: Dr Samura Kamara, Hon Tom Tucker, District Chairperson and councillor with such a composition. “This will give me the impetus to bring in more development to Lower Tankoro!

A similar ceremony would be hosted at Baima Tankoro in a not-too-distant future, the traditional authorities concluded.