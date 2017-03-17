The 706-Carat Diamond Presented to President Koroma.

By State House Communication Unit…..

A 706-carat diamond was presented to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma yesterday evening (Wednesday, March 15th, 2017) by Paramount Chief Paul N. Saquee The 5 of Tankoro Chiefdom in Kono district led by the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Honourable Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray at State House.









According to the Mines Minister, the diamond was discovered by Pastor Emmanuel A. Momoh who is engaged in alluvial mining at Koyadu village in Tankoro Chiefdom.









Receiving the diamond President Koroma thanked the chief and his people for not smuggling the diamond out of the country. He underscored the importance of selling such a diamond here as it will clearly give the owners what is due them and benefit the country as a whole. The president assured that the selling process would be transparent and to the highest bidder.