The SLP’s Statement On Pujehun Armed Robbery:

Copyright: The Sierra Leone Police…

In the early morning hours of Friday, 3rd February 2017, at about 1:00am, the Police got a distress call with regards some marauding robbers at a particular location in Pujehun town.

The Police swiftly responded and the perpetrators were chased and pursued. The robbers took advantage of the nearby bush and darkness and quickly disappeared. The LUC, Mr Nathaniel Brewah(CSP), promptly erected checkpoints at some strategic locations within and outside Pujehun township, thus outsmarting the alleged perpetrators.

Shortly thereafter, a man on a motorcycle & in combat camouflage was intercepted by the Police at one of the checkpoints set up at Bontiwo, on the Bo-Pujehun highway; he was carrying three pillions. As the Police approached, two of the pillions took to their heels, whilst the rider and one of the pillions were arrested. The rider was later identified as an OSD officer, and promptly detained.

Meanwhile, our RSLAF counterparts had earlier been informed & requested by the LUC for support. They arrived at the Bontiwo Checkpoint just after the culprits had already been nabbed, and helped to convey them to the Pujehun Police Station.

So far, a total of five suspects (including the OSD personnel, PC Daniel George) have been arrested with some exhibits and they are presently in police custody pending further investigation. The SLP as a ‘Force for Good’ has never condoned any wrong doing by any of its members.

Those found wanting in conduct of this nature have always been swiftly and rigorously investigated, promptly dismissed and further arraigned in open court.

The general public is hereby assured of the SLP’s stance to guarantee their safety and security at all times!

Insp. Michael Kelly Dumbuya-Deputy Head, Media and Public Relations, Sierra Leone Police.