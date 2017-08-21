Toll Gates Causing Provincial Fuel Shortages.

By Pastor Mohamed Sesay….

As the attention of the whole nation drifts to the thefts of Muslim pilgrims’ Allah-given opportunities and the expected pocketing of mudslide and flood booty, little attention is paid to the killing effects of the three toll gates between Hastings and Masiaka.

But their reverberating effects will soon be felt as they come down heavily like an earthquake on this nation .

Barely three days into their existence the effects of the toll gates are being in all provincial towns and cities beyond Masiaka

The closing of Mile 38 checkpoint came as a result of false impressions given that the toll gates will act as security checkpoints when in actual fact the Chinese who set them up for their own interests and good, have no interest in security but the amounts of monies that they will be wiring back home to China.

Now despite the fact that there is enough and to spare of fuel in the country, those in provincial towns and cities are suffering adverse shortages of it all because of the greed and heartlessness of those who fixed the prices of the toll gates.

The owners of fuel tankers have an arrangement with fuel companies to transport their fuel to owners of petrol stations for a fee which varies according to distance covered.

Now the fuel companies have passed the cost of the toll gates to fuel station owners who see this as an additional burden on them considering that a single return trip to the provinces costs a fuel tanker the sum of one million and ninety eight thousand leones.

This toll gates burden is what has triggered the fuel shortages in the provinces as fuel station owners feel uncomfortable to pay that amount without the increase in fuel prices.

Now touts are taking advantage of this stalemate to sell fuel at the black market rate of ten thousand leones per liter and this has already started to cause suffering in the provinces.

This government must come to its senses and close all the toll gates until the maintenance and expansion of that road is completed and when the toll fees return let there be only two gates which will be reasonable for all.

Most citizens are suffering from this heartless government that is failing to realize the facts.