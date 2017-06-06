US Marines Mentor RSLAF Nominees On Physical Education Skills.

Copyright: US Embassy Freetown, Sierra Leone……

Marines from the US Mission Sierra Leone recently joined RSLAF soldiers to provide mentoring on the physical fitness requirements of the US Marine Corps. The event, held at Lumley Beach on May 26th, included a fitness test for RSLAF soldiers who had been selected to attend US Marine Corps training courses in the United States.

The Marines familiarized the RSLAF participants with test procedures, requirements, and s…tandards. Participants at the event also included Physical Fitness Instructors from the RSLAF, who joined in the opportunity to collaborate on training techniques and procedures.