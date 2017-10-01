Violence Engulfs APC Primaries In Magburaka.

By A Special Reporter….

Magburaka Town, the district headquarter of Tonkolili District has today experienced its share of violence that has characterized the primaries presently underway in Sierra Leone.









Residents of the usually quiet township had a rude awakening this morning as political heavyweights from the district engaged in a free for all mêlée on the main streets of Magburaka.









According to eye witnesses, the fight started when placard carrying APC party members that had converged at their party office for a convention, were protesting against Dr. Minkailu Bah (the Minister of Education, Science and Technology) were attacked by a pro – Minkailu Bah support group. The attackers were aided by OSD personnel of the Sierra Leone Police that fired teargas canisters and live bullets at the peaceful protesters.









Two protesters are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds. The two: Abu Conteh and Abu Kargbo are presently hospitalized at the Magburaka Government Hospital. Several top party members were also arrested and taken to the Mena Police Station in Makeni. The arrested party dignitaries include: Alusine A. Sesay (Chairman of the Tonkolili District Council), David B.Conteh former MP of Gbonkolenken Chiefdom (063), Daniel Fofanah former Councillor of Matotoka. Many of the protesters were beaten up before, during and after their arrest.









The residents of the township are presently indoors for fear of their safety.