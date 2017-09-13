VP Victor Foh Presents His Proficiency Magazine.

By State House Communication Unit….

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” – VP Foh tells President Koroma during presentation of magazine

Since he was appointed Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ambassador Dr Victor Bockarie Foh has been on top of his brief. He has proven his mettle as the President’s principal assistant as well as helping to bring the All People’s Congress closer to the people.

At a ceremony at State House on Tuesday 12 September, 2017, Ambassador Foh said that the third edition of the “Vice President at Work” magazine was a compendium of his activities since he assumed the office of vice president. He quoted 2nd Timothy 4:7-8 to back up his assessment as the personal assistant to the President – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day”.

Ambassador Dr Foh pointed out that his job as vice president is to give support to the president, saying that since he was appointed to that office on August 20, 2015, he has set himself a target of documenting his activities by producing a magazine after every six months. Being mindful of his role as principal assistant to the President, VP Foh intimated that except in extreme circumstances, he has been always reporting for work during working days at exactly 8:20 am. “My own Vice President is not just to be riding vehicles around but to engage myself and staff at work,” he emphasized, adding that this sense of determination and hard work has resulted to the presentations of three editions of magazines to the president since he took up office – first edition in May 2016, second edition in December 2016 and now the third edition covering the period December 2016 to date.

The delay in the presentation of the third edition, he mentioned, was not due to lack of effort on his side but the sojourn was designed by God in order to showcase to the rest of the world the August 14 tragedy that befell the country and the subsequent response particularly by African leaders who commiserated with Sierra Leone.

Prior to the presentation, VP Foh presented an In-Lay Newsletter on the mudslides and floods. The third edition of the magazine, he said, captured the new map of Sierra Leone and assured of presenting a fourth edition very soon. He also praised President Koroma for his sound policies and noted that the president is going to leave lots of legacies, including good roads, Free Health Care, de-amalgamation of chiefdoms and redistricting among others. He described President Koroma as the “Giant of Development” in Sierra Leone.

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma commended the VP for yet another presentation of a magazine he described as a self-score card, saying that it is only a hard working student that can invite family members and friends to a presentation ceremony of his/her score card. He described Ambassador Foh as an epitome of a hard working student who has added value to the presidency, the APC party and the country as a whole. The president urged VP Foh to remain focused and continue the good work. “With respect to your last comment, I won’t comment on that but wish you good luck,” he concluded amidst smiles and chuckles.