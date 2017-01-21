I have a question for Jammeh’s non-Gambian supporters: Would you love life in a country where the secret police can torture and kill your relatives with impunity? Greedy, brutal and unenlightened, Yahya Jammeh is a savage. I will NOT be surprised to know that his final hours in power were marked by an egregious robbery that criminally transferred hundreds of millions of dollars into foreign bank accounts, leaving Gambia insolvent. After 22 years of state-sponsored terrorism, Gambians need time for psychological healing.
Freeing illegally detained citizens, finding out, if possible, the exact number of murdered citizens in Jammeh’s jails and the need to reinvigorate the economy, are some of the issues that will confront the incoming coalition government.
Let me greet President Adama Barrow in Fulla. “Me Saalmini Un, Maudor Barrow. Yoh Allah Barrkinneh. Yahya Jammeh koh Hoo-dador. Yoh Allah lanchu mor.”
Yahya Jammeh is an embarrassment to Africans. He is also a SAVAGE. Only a SAVAGE would allow his personal ambition to push a whole nation, into a horrific civil war. May God bless Adama Barrow with the wisdom he needs and integrity he requires, as president.