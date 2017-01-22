Yahyah Jammeh Emptied The Gambian Economic Coffers.

By Pormasu Tamkorfai & Pay Wahun…..
Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh depleted the Gambian economy by secretly withdrawing over D 500 million (about $11,441,647.60 M) from the GAMBIA CENTRAL BANK and transferring everything to his offshore bank accounts in Dubai, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Conakry ,Mauritania,Panama and the like.
The ex-dictator carried out this act of crime in the last two weeks of January. It is believed he did that with the aid of some foreign (AFRICAN) politicians and mediators together with internal financial experts and major business people closely related to his former regime.
The new government has alerted Transparency International and INTERPOL for assistance to trace and return the Gambian people’s money.
74 year old President Obiang, a dictator himself has been president of Equatorial Guinea since ousting his uncle in 1979. He has been accused of corruption, human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and dictatorship.
The Equatorial Guinean flamboyant vice-president appointed by his father was on trial in absentia in France last year on charges of corruption after he failed to stop a landmark case against him -see earlier postings on this time line.
Teodorin Obiang Nguema who father offered to Gambia former leader Jammeh, is accused of buying a mansion and sports cars in France with a fortune amassed from oil-rich Equatorial Guinea’s public funds.
A lawyer for Mr Obiang, the president’s …son, denies he is a “big-time bandit”.
The trial is the first since France started investigating African leaders accused of illegally acquiring wealth.