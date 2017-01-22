Home / Business / Yahyah Jammeh Emptied The Gambian Economic Coffers.

By Pormasu Tamkorfai & Pay Wahun…..

Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh depleted the Gambian economy by secretly withdrawing over D 500 million (about $11,441,647.60 M) from the GAMBIA CENTRAL BANK and transferring everything to his offshore bank accounts in Dubai, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Conakry ,Mauritania,Panama and the like.

The ex-dictator carried out this act of crime in the last two weeks of January. It is believed he did that with the aid of some foreign (AFRICAN) politicians and mediators together with internal financial experts and major business people closely related to his former regime.

The new government has alerted Transparency International and INTERPOL for assistance to trace and return the Gambian people’s money.

Meanwhile, Yahya Jammeh fled The Gambia via Guinea-Conakry where he gave a press conference in his broken French en route to Equatorial Guinea where he is being offered a political asylum.
There has been news blackout on Jammeh’s arrival in Equatorial Guinea as officials refused to comment on whether the ousted former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh had arrived in the country. But in a statement to the press, Equatorial Guinea’s opposition denounced the presence of #Jammeh, whose 22-year reign was marked by systematic human rights abuses, on their soil.
Jammeh sneaked into the country late night from The Gambia on Sunday in an unmarked plane alongside Guinea-Conakry’s President Alpha Conde following a short stopover in Conakry, Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea’s Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS) opposition hit hard at president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo’s decision to grant Mr. Jammeh political exile; citing, they not only rejects the decision but holds President Teodoro Obiang Nguema responsible for any consequences Jammeh’s presence on Equatorial Guinean soil could bring.
They said other countries had offered to host Mr. Jammeh; stating, Equatorial Guinea has never welcomed any political exiles. They (opposition) also accused president Obiang of showing contempt towards the country.
74 year old President Obiang, a dictator himself has been president of Equatorial Guinea since ousting his uncle in 1979. He has been accused of corruption, human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and dictatorship.
In 2012, Mr. Obiang appointed his son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue as Vice President of Equatorial Guinea.
The Equatorial Guinean flamboyant vice-president appointed by his father was on trial in absentia in France last year on charges of corruption after he failed to stop a landmark case against him -see earlier postings on this time line.

Teodorin Obiang Nguema who father offered to Gambia former leader Jammeh, is accused of buying a mansion and sports cars in France with a fortune amassed from oil-rich Equatorial Guinea’s public funds.

A lawyer for Mr Obiang, the president’s son, denies he is a “big-time bandit”.

The trial is the first since France started investigating African leaders accused of illegally acquiring wealth.

