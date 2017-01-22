Yahyah Jammeh Emptied The Gambian Economic Coffers.

By Pormasu Tamkorfai & Pay Wahun…..

Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh depleted the Gambian economy by secretly withdrawing over D 500 million (about $11,441,647.60 M) from the GAMBIA CENTRAL BANK and transferring everything to his offshore bank accounts in Dubai, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Conakry ,Mauritania,Panama and the like.

The ex-dictator carried out this act of crime in the last two weeks of January. It is believed he did that with the aid of some foreign (AFRICAN) politicians and mediators together with internal financial experts and major business people closely related to his former regime.

The new government has alerted Transparency International and INTERPOL for assistance to trace and return the Gambian people’s money.