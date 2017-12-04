Yemen’s Ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh Killed In Sanaa.

By Hakim Almasmari, Ruth Hetherington, Tamara Qiblawi and Hillary McGann…………….

(CNN) Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh has been killed in the capital Sanaa, dealing a blow to hopes of an end to the country’s protracted conflict.

Saleh died after days of intense street fighting between his forces and Houthi rebels, a senior aide to Saleh told CNN. CNN has also seen footage and video that appeared to show Saleh’s dead body. The images could not be independently verified.

Sanaa’s Houthi-controlled Interior Ministry announced Saleh’s death in a statement. “The militias of treason are finished and their leader has been killed,” the statement said.

His death comes two days after Saleh announced he was parting ways with his former Houthi allies, and that he wanted to “turn the page” on relations with the Saudi-led coalition that launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015. The coalition welcomed the move and granted Saleh’s forces air support in fierce battles that later transpired.