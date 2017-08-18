Yet Another Crisis. Blaming God or Man?

By Jesmed F Suma…….

Why is it that these so-called self-proclaimed Church Prophets who only prophesy “BAD THINGS”? Why do they keep claiming that God is punishing Sierra Leone because of our sins. Are we the most sinful country in the world? Really, even though we have true Christians and true Muslims in this country, i don’t get it. How about the Russians and the Chinese who do not even believe that their is a supreme being yet they are living a better life than us. How about Japan whose people are mostly Buddhist or shintoist? Yet he is punishing a nation tha at least has a few people that believes in him? I don’t get it.

If anything, it is the politicians that are perpetrators of inequities. If so, why is it that the people who suffered the most during Ebola were not the politicians but the very poor. The same politicians whose failures led to the crisis cashed out from the misery of our people. Similarly, the very helpless and innocent poor are the ones suffering from this mudslide. “WHEN DID GOD START PUNISHING THE INNOCENT FOR THE SINS OF THE WICKED?”

That’s not the God I know. That’s not the God I worship everyday. The God I worship is kind, loving, forgiving and protective. It’s not the God some religious zealots try to make him to be, a God who is always angry, who destroys those he created and forgives the persecutors but punishes the victims.

These folks don’t know God. They make it hard for others who are yet to believe in GOD to even come closer to God. They concoct these scary stories just to use it to sell themselves and make money.

Please stop it. Stop sharing their doomsday stories. Stop making weak hearts get sacred and stressful. The crises we’ve faced as a nation over the years are already stressful enough and overwhelming for many of us. Please…this mudslide has nothing to do with God’s anger but everything to do with our failure to elect a govt that has a duty of care for her people, a govt that would plan well and prevent such disasters. Only If we had proper city planning, only if we stopped the deforestation, only if we did not kill the vegetation on those hills the destruction would not have been this bad.

I am more angry that it’s not their homes that were affected, I am more angry that it’s the very innocent, helpless poor souls that fell victim of the failures of leadership in our country that are bearing the brunt of this disasters. And please don’t blame God. God is waiting for us to show appreciation to him, for his love for us by acting like he gave us brains to think. Have we not done the same praying for decades in our churches, mosques and temples. He is not dead, nor inconsiderate as you guys try to make him out to be. If we need God’s help we need to work the work. Just as faith without work is dead, so is Prayer without action is powerless.

Please let’s focus on changing the one thing we’ve never done, remove the two rotten institutions that continuously give us bad leaders. Once we take the courage to do so, God will take us serious. Most African countries that have dumped their old politicians by dumping the political parties they rode on are on the right trajectory today.

Nigeria, Ghana and The Gambia did it. They are better than us today and decades ahead of us. Gambia did it and its people were able to improve despite being led at the time by a dictator. That’s how powerful change is. Guinea, Rwanda and many others did it. Today they are far ahead of us.

Sierra Leoneans allow themselves to be saddled by these same failed heartless politicians. It is even far more pathetic to see some people who tend to present themselves as intelligentsia chasing these fools in support of them. What has their education thought them. I guess nothing. Can’t they see what is happening around the world? Why, why are they sticking on to these same people responsible for our miseries?

So please stop blaming God, blame yourself for not having the courage to show God that you appreciate him and his choice in your lives and the gift he has offered us. The gift called Sierra Leone is full of love, nature, human and natural resources and the like.

The sooner we appreciate God by acting, the sooner our future as a nation would be better.

These crises are nothing but an abject failure of leadership. We all saw what was happening on those hills, and many people pointed it out on TV and elsewhere that it was disaster waiting to happen. The politicians saw it but they did not care. Now it’s costing us hundreds of innocent souls of our fellow Sierra Leoneans. Yet you have fools still praising those same politicians and they want to blame it all on God. He would punish you for blaming it on him. So you better stop it.

May the souls of our fellow Sierra Leoneans rest in peace. May Allah have mercy on them.